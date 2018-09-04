Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) on Tuesday took aim at Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, suggesting some of his colleagues were grandstanding to generate soundbites for their 2020 presidential campaigns.

Sen. Orrin Hatch said in his remarks: “Those who know Judge Kavanaugh hold him in highest regard. This is true of both Republicans and Democrats. Unfortunately, we have all these interest groups screaming from the sidelines and putting pressure on my Democratic colleagues to make this hearing about politics, to make it about pretty much anything except Judge Kavanaugh and his qualifications. We have folks who want to run for president, who want their moment in the spotlight, who want that coveted TV clip.

“Frankly, I wish we could drop all the nonsense. Judge Kavanaugh is unquestionably qualified, he’s one of the most widely respected judges in the country, he’s well within the judicial mainstream. Anyone who wants to argue otherwise wants to banish half the country from the mainstream.”

Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA), two 2020 presidential hopefuls, made repeated attempts to have the confirmation hearing rescheduled. Harris said she could not “possibly move forward,” citing a last-minute document transfer of Kavanaugh records. “The committee received just last night–15 hours ago–42,000 pages of documents that we have not had an opportunity to review or read or analyze,” the California lawmaker said.

Booker expressed worry that the committee was moving too quickly.

“We are rushing through this process in a way that’s unnecessary,” argued Booker.