Red State Democrat Senators Silent on Obstructionist Tactics at Kavanaugh Hearing

None of the ten Democrat senators up for re-election in 2018 in states won by Donald Trump in 2016 have commented publicly yet on the obstructionist antics of their Democrat colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee’s Democrat members turned the hearings Tuesday morning on the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh into a chaotic circus.

Breitbart News reached out to all ten with the following question as the hearings devolved into grandstanding and attempts to shut the hearing down by all the Democrat members of the committee, especially 2020 Democrat presidential contenders Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA): “Do you support the obstructionist conduct of your Democratic colleagues on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee at the committee’s hearing this morning on the confirmation of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh?”

Not a single one of these ten Red State Democrat senators up for re-election– Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL), Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), or Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) — responded to Breitbart News by press time.

Casey, Baldwin, and Brown have already announced they will vote against confirming Kavanaugh.

None of these ten Red State Democrat senators are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

At least half a dozen of these Democrats are already in re-election peril.

An Axios-Survey Monkey poll released in July shows that three of these senators–Bill Nelson in Florida, Joe Donnelly in Indiana, and Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota–are trailing their Republican challengers.

The race between Missouri’s Sen. McCaskill and Republican nominee State Attorney General Josh Hawley is a dead heat, according to the Real Clear Politics Average of Polls.

In Montana, Sen. Tester’s lead over Republican nominee Matt Rosendale has dwindled to five points, also according to the Real Clear Politics Average of Polls.

A poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports released on Tuesday shows that 69 percent of Americans believe Kavanaugh’s confirmation is likely. The poll of 1,000 respondents was conducted between August 29 and September 2.

Given the broad support of the Kavanaugh nomination, these ten Red State Democrats face the potential of significant local backlash at the polls if they continue to tacitly support the obstructionist tactics of their Democrat colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee.