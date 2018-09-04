Red State Democrat Senators Under Pressure on Pro-Gun Kavanaugh Hearings

Senate Democrats representing red states are under pressure with confirmation hearings underway for pro-Second Amendment nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Those Senators – Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Bob Casey (D-PA), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Bill Nelson (D-FL), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) – must choose whether they will vote as their pro-gun constituency would vote or vote instead in a way favorable to the inside-the-beltway Democrat ruling class.

That ruling class was well represented by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) Tuesday, when she addressed Kavanaugh and suggested that more Americans will die in mass shootings if Kavanaugh is confirmed.

Feinstein offered no facts to back up her claims. Rather, she played the part of Democrat obstructionist, and many other Senate Democrats did the same.

But Baldwin, Casey, Donnelly, Heitkamp, Manchin, McCaskill, Nelson, Tester, Brown, and Stabenow are Democrats who are all up for re-election in their respective states, and every one of those states voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

So what will Sen. Donnelly do? Will he support the pro-Second Amendment nominee put forward by the president his state elected or will he stand with Dianne Feinstein?

How about Sens. Manchin and Tester, whose side will they take? Both men are from states with rich gun and hunting traditions. Will they vote to confirm a man who stands for the constitutionality of those traditions, or will they side with the Democrats who oppose Kavanaugh and want to ban entire classes of firearms?

Red state Democrat Senators will find it difficult to stand before constituents and campaign as pro-gun if they vote against confirming pro-Second Amendment judge Brett Kavanaugh.

