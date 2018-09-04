President Donald Trump denounced Senate Democrats for grandstanding during the confirmation hearings for his nominee to the Supreme Court.

“The Brett Kavanaugh hearings for the future Justice of the Supreme Court are truly a display of how mean, angry, and despicable the other side is,” Trump wrote.

Democrats began the hearings by interrupting and speaking outside of regular order, leaving Republicans like Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley frustrated.

At one point, Kavanaugh’s daughters were taken out of the hearing proceedings as tensions in the room grew.

Trump suggested that Senate Democrats only wanted to score political points, instead of vetting Kavanaugh’s record.

“They will say anything and are only looking to inflict pain and embarrassment to one of the most highly renowned jurists to ever appear before Congress,” Trump wrote. “So sad to see!”

Kavanaugh’s opening statement was delayed until the evening, where Senators were supposed to question him about his record.

