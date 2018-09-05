Day Two: 26 Protesters Interrupt Brett Kavanaugh Hearing in First 30 Minutes

Liberal protesters erupted during the first 30 minutes of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday.

During his opening remarks, Sen. Grassley said that over 70 protesters in the audience were arrested on Tuesday, but allowed that the protestors had a right to freedom of speech.

“Today will be different,” he said.

But the protests continued as at least 26 protesters interrupted the first 30 minutes of the hearing proceedings by screaming their dissent to Kavanaugh’s nomination. PBS NewsHour correspondent, Lisa Desjardins, who was present for the hearing, tracked the volume of protesters on Twitter.

“Our courts are broken,” shouted one white-bearded protestor. One protester repeatedly shouted “Mother Earth, Mother Earth!” Another shouted “Sham president!” and another yelled “No Trump puppet. No Trump puppet.”

The volume of protesters appeared to irritate even the Democrats as Sen. Dianne Feinstein apologized to Kavanaugh.

“I’m sorry about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it,” she said.