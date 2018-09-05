Donald Trump: ‘Being a Southerner is a GREAT Thing’

President Donald Trump denied making fun of Jeff Sessions for being a southerner on Tuesday, despite frustration with his Attorney General.

“I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing,” Trump said. “He made this up to divide!”

Journalist Bob Woodward’s new book cites a source that says Trump referred to Sessions as “a dumb southerner” and “mentally retarded.”

Trump pointed out that the Woodward book was “already discredited” and suggested the author was trying to disrupt the midterms.

