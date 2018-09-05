Donald Trump Torches ‘Failing’ New York Times for ‘Gutless’ Anonymous Deep State Op-Ed

President Donald Trump blasted the New York Times on Wednesday after they published an anonymous op-ed by a self-declared member of the “resistance” in his administration.

“The failing New York Times has an anonymous editorial, can you believe it? Anonymous. Meaning gutless, a gutless editorial,” Trump said.

The president commented on the op-ed during an appearance with Sheriffs and law enforcement officials at the White House.

“Can you imagine this?” Trump said, looking at the sheriffs in response to questions from the press. “This is what we have to deal with.”

Trump said that the “gutless” editorial was probably written by an official “probably who’s failing and probably here for all the wrong reasons.”

The op-ed complained about “instability” from Trump in the White House, reporting that there were “whispers” in the cabinet as they considered invoking the 25th Amendment to oust the president.

In response to the op-ed, he read aloud a list of accomplishments in his administration, citing the growing economy, historic unemployment numbers, and important pieces of passed legislation.

“Nobody has done what this administration has done. And I agree, it’s different from an agenda that’s much different from ours, and it’s certainly not your agenda, that I can tell you,” he said.

Trump said that he expected to be president for over six years but that the New York Times and the rest of the “phony media outlets” would fail after he left.

“They don’t like Donald Trump and I don’t like them because they are very dishonest people,” Trump said.

The sheriffs clapped and cheered wildly after Trump was finished with his denouncement as the president pumped his fist.

America's sheriffs cheer wildly after @realDonaldTrump denounces "gutless" @nytimes editorial from anonymous "deep state" official pic.twitter.com/9qHokPiYA3 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 5, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also released a statement in response to the op-ed, calling for the official to resign.