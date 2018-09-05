Donald Trump: Democrats ‘Grasping at Straws’ with Brett Kavanaugh Opposition

President Donald Trump dismissed on Wednesday the ongoing opposition from Democrats to his choice for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

“I think the other side is grasping at straws, and, really, the other side should embrace him,” Trump said to reporters at the White House as the Senate confirmation hearings continued for the second day.

Trump indicated he was pleased with Kavanaugh’s performance during the hearings.

“I’m happy with the Kavanaugh hearings,” Trump said, noting that he tuned in to watch parts of the Senate proceedings. “I saw some incredible answers to some complex questions. He’s an outstanding intellect. He’s an outstanding judge.”

On Tuesday, Trump signaled that he was annoyed by the number of protesters disrupting the hearings.

“To allow someone to stand up and scream from the top of their lungs, and nobody does anything about it is, frankly, I think it’s an embarrassment,” he said in an interview with The Daily Caller.