Donald Trump: NBC News ‘Going CRAZY’ After I Won the Presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, July 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump responded to NBC News anchor Chuck Todd on Tuesday after he urged fellow reporters to start “fighting back” against criticism from conservatives.

“Actually Chuck, they’ve been doing that from the day I announced for President,” Trump wrote, referring to Todd as “Sleepy Eyes.”

“They’ve gone all out, and I WON, and now they’re going CRAZY!” he concluded.

Trump turned his frustrations over “fake news” NBC, pointing to “intense scrutiny” over the decision not to run the Weinstein story written by Ronan Farrow.

“I have long criticized NBC and their journalistic standards-worse than even CNN,” he wrote.

He also questioned whether the news station should have a license to broadcast.

.