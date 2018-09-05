Donald Trump: NBC News ‘Going CRAZY’ After I Won the Presidency

President Donald Trump responded to NBC News anchor Chuck Todd on Tuesday after he urged fellow reporters to start “fighting back” against criticism from conservatives.

“Actually Chuck, they’ve been doing that from the day I announced for President,” Trump wrote, referring to Todd as “Sleepy Eyes.”

“They’ve gone all out, and I WON, and now they’re going CRAZY!” he concluded.

Trump turned his frustrations over “fake news” NBC, pointing to “intense scrutiny” over the decision not to run the Weinstein story written by Ronan Farrow.

“I have long criticized NBC and their journalistic standards-worse than even CNN,” he wrote.

He also questioned whether the news station should have a license to broadcast.

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake NBC News said it’s time for the Press to stop complaining and to start fighting back. Actually Chuck, they’ve been doing that from the day I announced for President. They’ve gone all out, and I WON, and now they’re going CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018