Donald Trump: Nike Getting ‘Killed’ After Colin Kaepernick Ad Campaign

President Donald Trump pointed to the devastating effect on Nike after the sports brand endorsed Colin Kaepernick’s protests against law enforcement.

“Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts,” Trump wrote. “I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way?”

Nike stock fell 3 percent on Tuesday after announcing their campaign with Kaepernick over Labor Day weekend.

Trump said that Nike was sending a “terrible message” to its customers, in an interview with the Daily Caller on Wednesday, but acknowledged that they were also a tenant of his building in New York City.

Trump also weighed in on the ongoing NFL struggle over whether athletes should be allowed to kneel during the national anthem.

“As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!” he wrote.

The regular season NFL games start Thursday in an opening game featuring the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.