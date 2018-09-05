Criminal Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Assaulting Eight-Year-Old Florida Girl

An illegal alien who previously fled the United States after being accused of sexually assaulting a child is once again been charged with sexual battery of a child after allegedly climbing into bed with an eight-year-old Florida girl and assaulting her.

Wilibaldo Salinas Garcia, a 29-year-old illegal alien, allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the young girl — whom he is related to — after he “digitally penetrated her and forced her to touch him,” according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

While the eight-year-old girl was in her bedroom sleeping, the illegal alien allegedly crept into her room and got into bed with her. This is when authorities say Garcia forced the girl to touch him, though she tried to turn over to avoid the sexual assault. Police say Garcia was persistent and eventually, the girl left the room, saying she needed to use the bathroom.

"This is the 2nd time in 3 wks in #Polk that a man who's here illegally has sexually battered a child. We will hold him accountable and work with ICE to make sure he is deported after he answers to these charges.” -Sheriff Judd. Click to read news release: https://t.co/nlRdFPCd6K pic.twitter.com/tYOHOb64bH — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 5, 2018

In text messages obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, the illegal alien allegedly admits to the sexual assault of the girl:

“She told me you touched her private part and you kissed her and she couldn’t breathe and now she is scared of you,” the mother wrote. [Emphasis added] “I promise you it won’t happen again,” he eventually responded. [Emphasis added]

Garcia, according to the authorities, has a criminal record for drug possession and resisting arrest. In 2013, after being accused of sexually assaulting a child, he allegedly fled the U.S. but returned illegally last year.

The victim said Garcia had sexually assaulted her last year while she was on a hammock.

The illegal alien now faces life or death in prison. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued a detainer on Garcia, meaning that should he be released from custody for any reason, federal immigration officials will take him into custody to deport him out of the country.