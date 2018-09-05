Live Updates*** Senators Question Brett Kavanaugh

Senators will question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday a day after Democrats and left-wing agitators repeatedly interrupted Tuesday’s hearings. Senators will get 30 minutes to question Kavanaugh in the first round and another 20 minutes in the second round.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

10:10 AM: Feinstein says she wants to talk to him about guns and abortion. She immediately says her office wrote the “assault weapons legislation.”

10:02 AM: Kavanaugh says his personal beliefs are not relevant when deciding cases when Grassley asked him for examples where he followed precedent even when it went counter to his personal beliefs. He says precedent is about judicial independence and ensuring predictability. “Foundational to our Constitution,” he says, adding that it is also about “stability.”

9:59 AM: Dems getting ready to get their chance to grill Kavanaugh:

.@JudiciaryDems will have tough questions for Brett Kavanaugh today on the many issues like his position on Roe v. Wade, whether he thinks President Trump can be investigated, his view on protections for pre-existing conditions and his extreme position on assault weapons. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 5, 2018

Hillary Clinton weighs in on Kavanaugh. But as Graham said yesterday, you can’t lose elections and pick judges.

If Brett Kavanaugh becomes a Supreme Court justice, will he help gut or overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in America? Yes, of course he will. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 5, 2018

9:57 AM: In response to Grassley’s question, Kavanaugh says he has ruled against the the George W. Bush administration that appointed him in administrative law cases, some Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) cases.

9:51 AM: Kavanaugh cites the Korematsu dissent and Justice Robert Jackson’s concurrence in Youngstown as examples of judicial independence as more loony agitators start interrupting. He is now talking about Hamdan v. Rumsfeld as more agitators interrupt. He says he ruled for Hamdan, who was involved in the 9/11 attacks, because “we don’t make decisions based on who people are” and “make decisions based on the law.”

Kavanaugh: “If you walk into my courtroom and have the better legal argument, you will win.”

9:49 AM: Grassley says some of Kavanaugh’s critics have wrongly criticized his views on presidential authority and asks him about what judicial independence means to him as it applies to ruling against the executive branch.

“No one is above the law in our constitutional system,” Kavanaugh says, citing Federalist 69.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: "No one is above the law in our constitutional system." https://t.co/eSeMUjQcB2 pic.twitter.com/ovqsZdv0Zx — ABC News (@ABC) September 5, 2018

9:43 AM: A protester in a wheelchair reportedly got escorted out and claimed they were not working with the Democrats…. right…

9:40 AM: Grassley now starts the questioning. He asks what makes a judge a good one and how he goes about deciding cases. Kavanaugh says it’s “independence” and points to Article III of the Constitution. He says that takes some “backbone” and cites Youngstown Steel and Brown v. Board of Education, United States v. Nixon. Kavanaugh also says “respect for precedent.” He also saying being a good judge means paying attention to words that are written–Constitution, statutes. He now talks about “human qualities” as well and says he is joining a “team of nine” if he is confirmed and says he does not make decisions by himself and learns from other judges when deciding cases. He says he wants the losing party to say “Kavanaugh gave me a fair shake.” Kavanaugh also points out that decisions impact real people and is just not about theory (Klobuchar mentioned something similar yesterday).

Kavanaugh also says “paying attention to the words that are written, the words of the Constitution … respect for the words put into the Constitution itself” is part of being a good judge pic.twitter.com/UvPnCyzMnb — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 5, 2018

9:38 AM: Grassley says Senators will get through their first round of questioning today. Here’s hoping Senators don’t waste time with rambling questions and asked pointed, relevant questions that get to the point and yield the rest of their time instead of yapping for the sake of yapping on camera.

9:35 AM: Kavanaugh takes his seat as Grassley gavels in the hearing. He points out that Democrats interrupted the hearing 63 times as agitators again start screaming and trying to interrupt the hearing as Grassley says that today will be different.

9:25 AM: Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) vowed on Tuesday afternoon to run the committee on Wednesday and not let the Committee run him. “Either you run the committee or it runs you,” Grassley said, signaling that today’s hearings will be much more orderly than Tuesday’s.