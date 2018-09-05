Nolte: Leftist Groups Thrash Schumer – ‘You Are Failing Us’ on Kavanaugh

Thirteen left-wing extremist groups ripped into Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Tuesday over Brett Kavanaugh: “You are failing us.”

This after Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, went to extraordinary and unprecedented lengths Tuesday to stop Kavanaugh from taking a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. By any measure the behavior of Democrats was a circus, a childish spectacle unworthy of the upper chamber.

To begin with, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committed interrupted the proceedings no fewer than 62 times. In the gallery, protesters staged one failed stunt after another. Screaming, yelling, enough rowdiness that Kavanaugh’s children had to be escorted out for their own safety.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) even admitted to colluding with Parkland dad Fred Guttenberg to orchestrate a stunt that blew up in the left’s face when video tape debunked the media’s conspiracy theory about Kavanaugh refusing to shake Guttenberg’s hand (security led Kavanaugh away before he had a chance).

Nevertheless, despite all of this precedent-breaking behavior that is sure to haunt Democrats and their establishment media allies when Democrats someday regain control of the Senate, the left is still fuming at how ineffective it all was.

From the far-left Politico:

Thirteen liberal groups have signed on to a letter, delivered Wednesday morning, that pans the minority leader’s strategy of stopping President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court. They say that “the Democratic Party’s progressive base expects nothing less than all-out resistance to Trump’s dangerous agenda,” and question whether Schumer is delivering it. […] “Your job as Senate Democratic leader is to lead your caucus in complete opposition to Trump’s attempted Supreme Court takeover and to defend everyone threatened by a Trump Supreme Court,” the letter reads. “But unbelievably, nearly two dozen Democrats have still not come out against Kavanaugh. … That is not the leadership we need.” Among the signees are CREDO Mobile, Indivisible, Democracy for America, and Daily Kos. MoveOn and Demand Justice, groups trying to defeat Kavanaugh, did not sign on.

Other than phoning in bomb threats, one wonders what more they expect Schumer to do.

Already Democrats are making grand fools of themselves to pander to their base, but as this letter makes clear, the base sees right through the futility of it all. All that happened on Tuesday, the opening day of the hearings, was a slow down. The nonsense only extended the day; the day still ended with everything getting done that was scheduled to get done.

Moreover, there is only one way to kill this nomination and that is to convince every Senate Democrat and two Republicans to vote against Kavanaugh, and as of now this is highly unlikely.

Kavanaugh is not only supremely qualified, but with the midterms only two months away and a number of Senate Democrats running in deep red states, the pressure on them to confirm Kavanaugh is real. The future of the Supreme Court is a high priority for Republicans, even those who do not care for Trump, and if a Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) gives a thumbs down on Kavanaugh, his re-election chances will be in serious jeopardy.

If Chuck Schumer lit himself on fire, that would not stop Kavanaugh’s almost certain confirmation.

If these extremist groups want to rage against anyone, it should be Harry Reid (D-NV), the now-retired Senate Majority Leader who killed the filibuster for judicial nominees in 2013 on behalf of Barack Obama.

At the time, Sen. Mitch McConnell (D-KY) warned Democrats they would rue the day they upended a hundred years of precedent to seat a few judges, and here we are.

