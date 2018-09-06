Bookies Betting on Identity of Anonymous New York Times ‘Resistance’ Op-ed Author

Vice President Mike Pence and a collection of unnamed members of the Trump administration top the list of those theorized to have written the New York Times piece claiming to be sabotaging the president.

A single word has ignited an online wildfire regarding the identity of the individual who wrote, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” an anonymous op-ed published by the New York Times on Wednesday.

“What tipped us off was ‘lodestar,’” MyBookie head oddsmaker David Strauss explained, according to the Fox News report. “When you search members of the administration (who have used that word) only one name comes up – and that name is Mike Pence. He’s used in multiple speeches this year.” MyBookie puts his odds of being the author at 2-3.

The remaining 17 suspected authors make up what bookmakers are calling “the field,” only slightly more likely than Pence to have written the admission, at 1-3.

Canada’s “Bovada” has picked Attorney-General Jeff Sessions as the most likely candidate, giving him 5-to-2 odds — followed by Pence at 3-to-1, Chief-of-Staff John Kelly (4-to-1), and Secretary of Defense James Mattis at 4-to-1.

Believe it or not, Trump is even on that list: Bovada believes there is a 25-1 chance that President Donald Trump himself wrote the column.

Trump has been publicly critical of the article, questioning whether libel laws should be changed. He has also suggested that the New York Times should turn the unidentified writer over to authorities in the interest of “national security.”

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Reception by the left to the op-ed has been no less chilly. “No, anonymous Trump official, you’re not ‘part of the resistance.’ You’re a coward,” wrote Los Angeles Times‘ Jessica Roy.

Whoever the autor is, in their search for popular support, all bets are off.