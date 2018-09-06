Deep State Official: ‘There Are Dozens and Dozens of Us’

Another anonymous senior official in Donald Trump’s administration confirmed the existence of the “deep state” resistance in the presidency.

“I find the reaction to the NYT op-ed fascinating — that people seem so shocked that there is a resistance from the inside,” an anonymous senior official told Axios, admitting that some of them wished they had written the piece.

“I hope he knows — maybe he does? — that there are dozens and dozens of us,” the source continued.

Trump wrote on Thursday that his success was driving his enemies crazy.

“The Deep State and the Left, and their vehicle, the Fake News Media, are going Crazy – and they don’t know what to do,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump added that he would continue to “drain the swamp” despite their resistance to his important changes.

“I’m draining the Swamp, and the Swamp is trying to fight back,” he wrote on Wednesday night. “Don’t worry, we will win!”