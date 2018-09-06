Donald Trump Thanks Kim Jong-un for ‘Unwavering Faith’

President Donald Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday after the chairman signaled faith in the peace process.

“Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

According to Special Envoy of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Kim told him he had faith in the denuclearization talks and wanted them to continue.

“(Chairman Kim) said his faith in President Trump remains unchanged. He made that clear,” Chung told reporters after meeting with Kim.

Chung also said that Kim expected rewards for active denuclearization measures conducted by North Korea.

Kim also said he remained unfailingly positive about Trump.

“Chairman Kim especially stressed that he has never talked negative about President Trump to his staff or anyone else,” Chung said. “And he said he hoped to end 70 years of a hostile relationship between North Korea and the U.S., and realize denuclearization by improving the North-U.S. relationship within Trump’s first term.”