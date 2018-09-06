Elizabeth Warren: ‘It’s Time’ to Invoke the 25th Amendment

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thursday said “it’s time” for senior administration officials to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office.

Warren told CNN, “If senior administration officials think the President of the United States is not able to do his job, then they should invoke the 25th Amendment.”

“The Constitution provides for a procedure whenever the vice president and senior officials think the President can’t do his job. It does not provide that senior officials go around the president — take documents off his desk, write anonymous op-eds,” she added. Every one of these officials have sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States. It’s time for them to do their job.”

The comments from Warren, a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, come after an anonymous “senior official” in the administration published an op-ed in the New York Times declaring that he was part of the “resistance” among political appointees silently working to “thwart” Trump from within.

The op-ed followed the release of excerpts from Bob Woodward’s book Fear: Trump in the White House that included vignettes of former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and former staff secretary Rob Porter stealing documents from the president’s desk before he saw them.

Warren called for officials within the White House who disagree with the president to call for his removal.

“What kind of a crisis do we have if senior officials believe that the president can’t do his job and then refuse to follow the rules that have been laid down in the Constitution?” she asked CNN.

“They can’t have it both ways. Either they think that the president is not capable of doing his job, in which case they follow the rules in the Constitution, or they feel that the president is capable of doing his job, in which case they follow what the President tells them to do.”