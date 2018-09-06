Mike Pence: ‘I Hold Jeff Sessions in the Highest Regard’

Vice President Mike Pence publicly praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions to White House reporters on Wednesday, according to a CNN tweet.

“I hold Jeff Sessions in the highest regard. I appreciate his service to the nation,” Pence reportedly said. Sessions is notably less popular with President Donald Trump himself, who personally blames him for the continuation of “The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax” investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself…I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined…and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

“The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself,” Trump said on June 5. “I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined…and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!”

On Monday, Trump stepped up his criticism of the former Alabama senator, tweeting that “two easy wins” in investigations of Republican congressmen were “now in doubt” because of Sessions’ performance.

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

There is rampant speculation that Sessions’ tenure will only last until after the mid-term elections in November, but the Attorney General continues to focus on the Trump administration agenda for now. Last month, he reiterated that “the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”