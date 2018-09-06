Mike Pompeo Blasts ‘Deep State’ New York Times Op-Ed: ‘It’s Not Mine’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the New York Times Thursday for publishing an op-ed from a self-declared member of the “deep state” resistance to President Donald Trump’s administration and denied being the author.

“It’s not mine,” Pompeo told reporters during his trip to India:

Pompeo condemned the Times for publishing the op-ed, questioning if it was even accurate.

“They should not, well, have chosen to take a disgruntled, deceptive bad actor’s word for anything and put in their newspaper,” he said.

Pompeo cited his military background, suggesting that the official was a traitor who should swiftly exit the administration.

“I come from a place where if you’re not in a position to execute the commander’s intent, you have a singular option, it is to leave,” he said.