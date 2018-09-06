Trump has done nothing wrong.

Remember that…

As the corrupt media fabricate a “fitness for office” crisis, remember…

Trump has done nothing wrong.

Even those hiding behind anonymity, even those hiding behind those hiding behind anonymity, no one has made a single allegation that Trump has done anything wrong.

All this ginned up media hysteria, all this Never Trump nonsense about the 25th Amendment, all this #Resistance adulation over a glory-seeking narcissist hiding behind the skirts of the New York Times — where is this narcissist’s allegation of wrongdoing?

Go back and read the piece — there’s no allegation of wrongdoing on Trump’s part, just a coward, a preener, a saboteur with no respect for the Constitution, no respect for our electoral system, and even less respect for the American people who voted to put Trump in charge as opposed to an unelected cabal of Deep Staters.

All this hand-wringing, all this frenzy, all this invented concern over chaos in the White House, over this unprecedented moment in presidential history, what is it really about…?

No, ask yourself that.

Stop for a moment.

Take a breath.

Close your eyes.

Turn off Chuck Todd.

Put away the iPhone.

And ask yourself, what is this concocted five-alarm Constitutional crisis built on?

If you are honest with yourself, you will realize that it is built on only one thing… Grade-A, 100 percent horseshit.

Even if everything Woodward’s anonymous sources say is true… So what?

Even if everything the New York Times narcissist says is true… So what?

Look at what these failures and liars and grifters are trying to con you with… Because it has nothing to do with illegality, nothing to do with substance, and everything to do with style.

The corrupt establishment is colluding to head fake America into freaking out over Trump’s style while Trump delivers and delivers and delivers on the substance, on things that actually matter.

Trump has an erratic management style. So what? I’m supposed to care he burns people out, dresses them down, demands they do crazy stuff like at long last win one of these endless neocon wars?

So what?

I don’t care how Trump makes his decisions, I care about the end result of those decisions.

All this long con over Trump’s “fitness” is based on is his management style; which is meaningless inside-inside gossip for the stupid and shallow to masturbate over – a hoax, a con, a carnival barker’s sideshow.

How about if we focus on the substance for just a moment…

Our economy is booming for the first time in a freakin’ decade, manufacturing jobs are finally coming back, North Korea has stopped launching missiles, the War on Terror feels like a bad memory, ISIS is no longer lighting people on fire, Putin’s adventurism has been halted, the rule of law is returning to the Supreme Court, someone is finally paying serious attention to the plight of the working class, were out of the Paris Hoax Treaty, the Iran Deal is dead, we’re not funding the Palestinians, we’re not transporting billions in cash to terrorist nations, the media are finally being treated like the Democrat operatives they are, the Obamacare mandate is dead, black and Hispanic unemployment has hit record lows, and, and, and…

Look at that. Look at all of those accomplishments, all the substantive substance above and tell me again why I’m supposed to give even a scintilla of a damn about Trump’s style.

Style over substance, style over substance, style over substance… That is the only thing this stupid maelstrom is all about…

Trump’s enemies in the Deep State, the establishment media, and those Vichy Republicans in Never Trump, cannot touch Trump on substance, on his undeniable accomplishments, so they’re using anonymous sources and their own self-regard to try to gaslight us into believing style IS THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS.

Okay, let’s talk about Trump’s style, his temperament, his approach to the rule of law, our vaunted institutions, and the First Amendment…

Has Trump bent subordinates over the Resolute Desk to use them as his own personal humidor and then committed perjury? No, that was Bill Clinton’s style.

Has Trump weaponized the IRS against the American people, left four Americans to die in Benghazi, run guns to Mexican drug lords, and spied on the national media? No, that was Barack Obama’s style.

Has Trump politicized a funeral to fuel his petty grudges? No, that’s the McCain style.

Has Trump launched a war of choice with no endgame? No, that was George W. Bush’s style.

Has Trump been caught off guard by no less than the fall of the Soviet Union and 9/11; did he sucker us into an endless war because his intelligence was junk? No, that’s the Deep State’s style.

Has Trump laundered money through a law firm to hire a foreigner to approach the Russians so they can fill a dossier with lies as a means to rig an election? No, that’s Hillary’s style.

Has Trump lied to obtain warrants so he can abuse his power to surveill and spy on a presidential campaign? No, that’s the FBI’s style.

Has Trump called for violence? No, that’s CNN’s style.

Does Trump oversee an institution riddled with rapists? No, that’s Hollywood’s style.

Is Trump in charge of an institution that covers up for and enables sexual predators? No, that’s the establishment media’s style.

Does Trump stand silent as his audience boos rape victims? No, that’s Jake Tapper’s style.

Those guilty of the above want to overturn an election because Trump refuses to take their crap, enjoys cheeseburgers, fires off tweets that haven’t been focus-grouped, wants to kill the monstrous Bashar al-Assad, protects our border, and might have yodeled in a porn star’s gully 13-years-ago.

All I know is this…

For the first time since those passenger planes hit the World Trade Center 17 long years ago, Trump has at long last returned America to peace and prosperity… Something so rare, no one under the age of 30 even remembers what it’s like.

Well, let me tell you, I remember peace and prosperity, I recognize it when I see it, I see it now, and it is glorious and long overdue and hard-earned, and the guy who deserves the most credit for delivering it — all I can say is God bless his style, and goddamn the hysterics trying to gaslight me into caring about anything other than the substance his style delivers.