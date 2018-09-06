Patrick Morrisey Mocks Joe Manchin for ‘D’ Rating from NRA

West Virginia Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey mocked Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) “D” rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Morrisey did this after Manchin tried to call out Morrisey for never having a West Virginia hunting license.

Manchin tweeted, “Pat, we know you are new to West Virginia and have never had a hunting license, but we can teach you how to hold a gun properly.”

Morrisey responded, “Unlike you, Liberal Joe, I don’t want to take peoples’ guns away… BTW, Congrats on your “D” rating from the NRA”:

Unlike you, Liberal Joe, I don’t want to take peoples’ guns away… BTW, Congrats on your “D” rating from the @NRA. #wvpol #wvsen https://t.co/VEefqKzpfL — AG Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) September 6, 2018

Manchin came into office via a 2010 special election. He campaigned as pro-gun but became one of the Democrats’ staunchest gun control proponents in late 2012.

In fact, PBS reported that Manchin was gun control point man for Obama’s White House following the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The Sandy Hook attack was carried out with stolen weapons. Moreover, it was done in a gun-free zone that provided the gunman with over 9 minutes to execute the attack without armed resistance. Manchin’s response was more background checks for retail sales. He said nothing about eliminating gun-free zones by arming teachers to shoot back.

Even as his post-Sandy Hook gun control push was going down in flames, Manchin admitted it would not have prevented Sandy Hook from occurring in the first place.

