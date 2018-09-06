Report: Federal Prosecutors Impanel Grand Jury in Andrew McCabe Probe

Federal prosecutors reportedly impaneled a grand jury several months ago as part of an investigation into whether former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe intentionally misled investigators about improperly leaking information to a reporter.

According to The Washington Post, at least one witness was summoned to testify by the grand jury, in what is believed to be a sign that the probe has “intensified” in recent months.

“The presence of the grand jury shows prosecutors are treating the matter seriously, locking in the accounts of witnesses who might later have to testify at a trial. But such panels are sometimes used only as investigative tools, and it remains unclear if McCabe will ultimately be charged,” writes author Matt Zapotosky.

Neither McCabe’s spokesperson or a representative for U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. would comment on the matter.

In April, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s long-awaited report concluded McCabe made false statements to U.S. officials on at least four occasions and improperly disclosed information to then-Wall Street Journal reporter Devlin Barrett “to advance his personal interests over those of the Justice Department.”

As Breitbart News reported May 31, the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office interviewed former FBI Director James Comey as part of the investigation in what insiders described as “an indication the office is seriously considering” whether McCabe should be criminally indicted. Reacting to the explosive report at the time, McCabe attorney Michael Bromwich accused U.S. Attorney’s Office of leaking details of the probe, a move he described as “extremely disturbing.”

Acting on the recommendation of the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe on March 16.

BREAKING: FBI's Andrew McCabe fired effective immediately after investigation found he "made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on multiple occasions," Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces. https://t.co/dIITeseGeU pic.twitter.com/uOvDeC1Ry1 — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2018

“The FBI’s OPR then reviewed the report and underlying documents and issued a disciplinary proposal recommending the dismissal of Mr. McCabe. Both the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on multiple occasions,” a statement issued by Sessions read. “Pursuant to Department Order 1202, and based on the report of the Inspector General, the findings of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility, and the recommendation of the Department’s senior career official, I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately.”

In March, the disgraced official launched a GoFundMe campaign, raising over $554,000 to fund his defense against multiple federal and congressional investigations. According to the campaign, “no funds raised for the Andrew McCabe Legal Defense Fund will be used for anything beyond his defense of the allegations against him. He will continue to fight for the pension and benefits he deserves, rather than accept any crowdfunding for that purpose. Following the conclusion of any related legal proceedings, any funds that remain in the Legal Defense Fund will be donated to charitable organizations of the McCabes’ choosing.”

McCabe is said to have stepped down from day-to-day operations as FBI Deputy Director and told colleagues he aimed to leave the bureau in the spring to be fully eligible for his pension.