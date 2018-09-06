White House press secretary Sarah Sanders demanded on Thursday that the media stop asking the White House about the identity of the anonymous “deep state” administration official who wrote an op-ed in the New York Times.

“Stop,” she wrote in a statement, criticizing the media’s “wild obsession” with the identity of the anonymous op-ed author.

Sanders said the author was “recklessly tarnishing the reputation of the thousands of great Americans who proudly serve our country and work for President Trump.”

CNN published an article with speculations of 13 administration officials “who might be” the anonymous author, and speculation has run rampant on Twitter.

She suggested that the press call the New York Times media desk to get the identity of the “coward” who wrote the article.

“They are the only ones complicit in this deceitful act,” Sanders wrote. “We stand united together and fully support our president, Donald J. Trump”:

Several administration officials have felt it necessary to deny that they were the source of the op-ed, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.