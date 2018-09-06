Trump Berates Democrats for ‘Sick’ Attacks Against Brett Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump criticized Democrats on Thursday for their attacks against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Do you believe the anger and the meanness on the other side?” Trump asked as the crowd booed. “Sick. It’s sick.”

The president commented on Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee during a political rally in Billings, Montana.

Trump appeared pleased by Kavanaugh’s performance in the hearings, describing him as an “amazing intellect” with a “brilliant legal mind.”

“Judge Kavanaugh deserves overwhelming bipartisan support,” Trump said. “I think he is going to be one of our truly great Supreme Court justices.”

He commented that the most vocal Democrats, such as Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Corey Booker, were “extreme liberals” that were “looking like fools” in their attacks against Kavanaugh.

Trump acknowledged that he might have to face some of the most vocal Senators in the hearing in the 2020 presidential race.

“When I see the anger and the hatred, what are they doing?” he asked. “They are losing by doing it.”

Trump reminded Montana voters that Democratic Sen. Jon Tester voted against his first nominee to the Supreme Court, Justice Neil Gorsuch.

“It’s embarrassing to watch those people make fools of themselves as they scream and shout at this great gentleman,” Trump said, referring to the Democrats’ attacks on Kavanaugh.