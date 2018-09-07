Angel Son Recounts: Illegal Alien Killed Mom, Critically Injured Him

Young Randy Branum rose to a podium in front of the U.S. Capitol building Friday morning telling the story of the drunk illegal alien who hit his mom’s car, killing his mom, critically injuring him, and critically injuring the offender’s own two children.

Branum was speaking at the Angel Families rally in Washington, D.C., taking a podium that would that day also be held by Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, former Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka, several members of Congress, Sheriffs, and other angel families who have lost loved ones to illegal alien crime.

Randy Branum read his statement to the crowd about the illegal alien and crash that killed his mom and injured him:

I was in the car with my mom Shirra Branum. On March 16, 2017 we were on our way to my sister’s softball game when an illegal alien, Alan Mogollon-Anaya hit us head on. He was driving drunk. This was his fourth offense DUI. The crash killed my mom and it critically injured me…He also critically injured two of his own children and his girlfriend. Unfortunately our sheriff’s department didn’t think it was necessary to arrest him while he was in the hospital. He has been on the run since three charges of child abuse and neglect, aggravated assault on me, and vehicle homicide where he killed my mom. He was also on probation for his third offense DUI and a on bond for a deportation hearing. We need justice for my mom Shirra and justice for all victims whose lives have been affected by illegal aliens. Thank you for your time. Have a good day.

Branum’s grandmother, Cindy Scalf, joined her grandson on stage and followed him at the podium. “Our world was turned upside-down, our lives forever changed,” she said of the day her daughter was killed. Shirra Branum was 37 when she was killed in Washington County, Tennessee. The illegal alien who ran into her vehicle had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, according to Scalf. She said it was the offender’s fourth offense and he was on probation for the third.

“The Sheriff refused the request of the DUI prosecutor at that time to arrest Alan Mogollon while he was in the hospital, using the excuse of having nothing to hold him on until the BAC came back three weeks later,” said Scalf. She described the new law she is championing to prevent this from happening again.

Mogollon remains on the run from law enforcement, Scalf described.

“I have no problem with immigrants being here, but they need to go through the legal process of becoming a U.S. citizen if they’re going to live and work here,” said Scalf. “Then when something as tragic and horrendous as Shirra’s story and our other Angel Families story happens, our country can engage and act upon capturing the offender, bring them to justice.”

“We have to wait til our own deaths to see our daughter again,” she lamented. Mogollon may have returned to his home country and may have traveled back and forth to the U.S. She suggested he may have the ability to communicate with the wife and three children he left in the U.S.

Scalf hopes no one else has to endure what she has experienced and asked, “Please support construction of the wall and penalize those who employ illegals, because remember, this could be you up here pleading for justice and protection of our country.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook