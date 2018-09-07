Bitter Barack Obama Breaks Months of Silence to Trash Donald Trump

Former President Barack Obama broke his promise to stay quiet after leaving office, condemning the path of the United States under President Donald Trump.

“Just a glance at recent headlines should tell you that this really is different,” Obama said about the upcoming midterm election being “most important” in their lifetime.

Obama acknowledged that he wished to address the country as a “fellow citizen” not an “ex-president” but said that the moment was too great to remain silent.

The former president addressed students at the University of Illinois, criticizing everything about Trump’s presidency, calling it a “dark” period of American history.

He reminded them that periods of progress in American were frequently followed by periods of resistance to change and a “step back.”

“It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause. He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years,” Obama said.

He pointed to the rise of white-nationalism and racial division and condemned Republicans for stoking resentment to remain in power.

“Over the past few decades the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party,” Obama said.

He implied that his presidency was a period of progress, that was followed by Trump.

“There’s always been another darker aspect to America’s story,” Obama said, asserting that the country frequently took “two steps back” every time they moved forward.

He condemned Republicans for allowing conspiracy theories to rage about Benghazi and his birth certificate and implied that Trump and the Republicans were appealing to “racial nationalism that’s barely veiled if veiled at all.”

Obama referred to Trump as a “bully” who deserved to be rejected by the American people.

“We are Americans, we’re supposed to stand up to bullies, not follow them,” he said. “We’re supposed to stand up to discrimination. And we’re sure as heck supposed to stand up clearly and unequivocally to Nazi sympathizers.”

Republicans, he said, were appealing to “tribe” by trying to divide people by race and gender.

“None of this is conservative,” Obama said.

He also blasted Republicans for “cozying up to the KGB”

“What happened!?” he said, pointing out that the Republicans used to hate communism.

He put the moment in the context of history, noting that the United States survived the tumultuous times of the Industrial Revolution, two world wars, the Cold War with Russia.

He reminded students that American leaders were “not perfect” but that progress was made.

“That progress wasn’t achieved just by a handful of leaders making speeches,” Obama said, urging all of the students present to perform heroic acts of progress to make history.

Despite the dark tone of his speech, Obama urged his supporters to stay positive.

“Out of this political darkness, I’m seeing a great awakening,” he said.