Donald Trump: Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan Do Not Want a Pre-Election Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump said he would not force a government shutdown over wall funding and border security before the midterm elections, suggesting that he made a deal with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“They’d rather not do it before, they’d rather do it right after the election, they don’t want to do anything to upset the apple cart,” Trump said in an interview with Fox and Friends host Pete Hegseth aired on Friday.

Trump said that if it were up to him, he would force a shutdown over border security but that “many great people” urged him to wait.

“Most likely I will not do that, but we’re going to do it immediately after the election, I have the commitment from Mitch McConnell, from Paul Ryan from everybody,” he said.

Trump has sent mixed signals on a possible shutdown, clearly noting his preference to make it an issue during the midterm elections.

During a meeting with members of Congress at the White House Wednesday, Trump indicated that it was still possible.

“If it happens, it happens. If it’s about border security, I’m willing to do anything,” he told reporters. “We have to protect our borders.”