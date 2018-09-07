Donald Trump: ‘Virtually, It’s Treason’ that New York Times Published Op-Ed

President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that the New York Times was guilty of treason for publishing a critical op-ed from a “deep state” official in his administration.

“The Times should have never done that because really what they’ve done, virtually, it’s treason. You can call it a lot of things,” the president said in an interview with Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth before his political rally in Montana.

Trump estimated that the “senior” official might actually be a lower official, as it could be one out of thousands of officials.

“When somebody writes, and you can’t discredit because you have no idea who they are, usually you’ll find out it’s some background that was bad,” he said. “It may not be a Republican. It may not be a conservative. It may be a deep state person. … It’s a very unfair thing.”

Trump pointed out the number of his senior officials who denied being the author of the op-ed.

“We have a lot of love in the administration, and the White House is, truly, as you would say, a well-oiled machine,” he said.

Trump again lamented the amount of liberal bias in the press but urged his supporters to stay positive.

“The level of unfairness and bias in the press is actually incredible, but in the meantime, we’re winning, folks. Be happy because we’re winning,” he concluded.