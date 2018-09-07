GOP Has Yet to Secure Border Wall Funding Ahead of Midterm Elections

The Republicans in Congress have yet to secure funding for President Trump’s most central infrastructure project: A border wall on the United States-Mexico border.

The Republican-controlled House approved a total of nine spending bills this week, though not one of them includes funding for Trump’s border wall. The GOP leadership’s disregard for Trump’s border wall thus far is at great odds with the populist president’s agenda going into the midterm elections, where he has hinted at shutting down the government over the lack of wall funding.

A majority of GOP voters have said for the last six months that immigration is their biggest issue heading into the midterm elections, as Breitbart News reported.

This outcry for Trump’s immigration agenda has fallen on deaf ears in the GOP Congress, which has instead focused much of their midterm election campaigning on the “tax cuts 2.0” plan.

Poll: Immigration the Most Important Issue to GOP Voters for Last Half Yearhttps://t.co/Iavtj2cpVT — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) August 31, 2018

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill that includes only $5 billion for Trump’s border wall ties it to slew of open borders policies that would inundate the country with more mass illegal and legal immigration. The open borders policies have been championed by Rep.”tax cuts 2.0″ (R-KS), as Breitbart News has chronicled.

Other GOP congress members said they were “proud” to vote for the open borders policies, such as Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL):

Yesterday, in @HouseAppropsGOP, we passed the Homeland Security funding bill – our 12th & final appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2019. The bill includes a number of important measures, such as $5 billion for border security & wall construction. I was proud to support it. — Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) July 26, 2018

Yoder’s DHS funding bill includes:

The GOP’s ignoring their constituencies by not providing border wall funding to Trump is similar to the strategy used earlier this year when the GOP-approved omnibus spending bill not only did not fund a border wall, but banned the president from using DHS funds to build a wall using effective, state-of-the-art construction.

Instead, the Trump administration has been relegated to using border fencing that has been used in the past. That fencing is vastly similar to the fencing Obama used on the southern border.