Watch Exclusive – Jim Jordan: Vote for Border Wall and Immigration Reforms Before Election

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan wants the House to pass a border-security and immigration-reform package before the elections, amid pressure from other GOP leaders who want to delay the debate until after the election.

“Right now, we should be passing — this month, this week — a spending bill that includes the border wall funding, and make that a fight and get it done before the election,” Jordan told Breitbart News in a September 6 interview.

Jordan, who is the co-chair of the House Freedom Caucus and is running to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan, continued:

I think that is a central promise, maybe the promise voters remember most from the 2016 campaign, so I think that is front and center … The risk of it being delayed is that some of our voters are not going to come out and vote.

Voters “elected us in 2016 to build the border security wall, fix immigration, get rid of the visa lottery [and] chain migration, reform our asylum laws, [and] get rid of these crazy sanctuary city policies all over the country,” he said.

Many of those legal reform goals can be achieved by passage of the bill drafted by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the House judiciary committee, Jordan said. The House voted on the Goodlatte bill in June, and despite opposition from the GOP leadership, it got support from 193 GOP legislators. “Not quite over the finish line,” Jordan told Breitbart News.

House leaders should revive that bill and join the push to get it over the line, he said.

The border wall would get $5 billion in funding from Rep. Kevin Yoder’s draft 2019 appropriations bill for the Department of Homeland Security.

But Yoder’s bill also includes sections which expand the outsourcing of many blue-collar and white-collar jobs. Also, Senate GOP leaders are reluctant to fight Democratic Senators’ furious opposition to border-wall funding and pro-American reforms.

There is no evidence that Democrats will be more accepting of a border wall and of reforms if the GOP pushes those goals during the planned lame-duck session between the election and the arrival of a new Congress in 2017.

“What we are trying to achieve is what we told the voters in 2016 we were going to do,” Jordan said.