Transcript:

BOOKER: What I am releasing this document right now to show, sir, is that we have a process here for a person — the highest office in the land — for a lifetime appointment. We’re rushing through this before me and my colleagues can even read and digest the information.

GRASSLEY: Can I ask you how long you’re going to say the same thing three or four times?

BOOKER: No, sir. I’m saying —

GRASSLEY: How long do you want?

BOOKER: I’m saying I’m knowingly violating the rules.

GRASSLEY: Okay—

BOOKER: Sen. Cornyn called me out for it.

GRASSLEY: How many times are you going to tell us that?

BOOKER: Sir, I’m saying right now that I’m releasing committee-confidential documents.

CORNYN: Since the senator invoked my name, can I insist on an opportunity to respond? I did not mention his name, but he had mentioned my name. And he’s right. Running for president is no excuse for violating the rules of the Senate or of the confidentiality of the documents that we are privy to. This is no different from the senator from deciding to release classified information that is deemed classified by the executive branch because you happen to disagree with the classification decision. That is irresponsible and outrageous. I hope that the senator will reconsider his decision because no senator deserves to sit on this committee or serve in the Senate, in my view, if [they] decide to be a law unto themselves and willingly throws out the rules of the Senate and the determination of confidentiality and classification. That is irresponsible and conduct unbecoming of a senator.