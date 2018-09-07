Obama Complains Trump Getting Credit for ‘Economic Miracle’

Former President Barack Obama appeared upset on Friday that President Donald Trump was getting credit for the booming economy.

The former president made his remarks at the University of Illinois after the United States economy posted more positive news; over 200,000 jobs created and a 3.9 percent unemployment rate in August.

Obama reminded students that they were probably too young to remember how the economy was on the brink of depression when he took office.

“When you hear how great the economy is doing right now, let’s just remember when this recovery started,” he said.

“When you hear about this economic miracle that’s been going on… when the job numbers come out … suddenly Republicans are saying, ‘It’s a miracle,'” he said. “I have to kind of remind them, actually those job numbers are the same as they were in 2015 and 2016.”