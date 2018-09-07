Republican Congressmen Ask Trump to Declassify Russia Probe FISA Documents

On Thursday, a dozen Republican congressmen led by New York Representative Lee Zeldin asked President Donald Trump to declassify key documents in the Russian election interference probe.

Further, the cadre of congressmen has also requested the release of the renewal of the surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page and the release of 12 FBI reports on Justice Department official Bruce Ohr derived from interviews with the subject.

According to Fox News, Zeldin is “confident” that these reports “contain critically important information that should have been provided to the [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)] court, but wasn’t.”

Finally, Zeldin and his colleagues are requesting the declassification of “exculpatory evidence regarding Carter Page and others” contained in documents provided to the “Gang of Eight,” a bipartisan collection of intelligence committees and bipartisan leaders in both the House and Senate.

These requests immediately follow North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows’ request that the Justice Department review all contact with ex-British spy Christopher Steele, author of the unverified dossier that served as the spark to ignite the entire investigation in the first place.

“The dossier was the key to all this and the FBI knew everything before they went to the court to get a warrant to spy on a fellow American citizen and then to spy on the Trump campaign.” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said. “They knew who paid for the document. They didn’t tell the court that. They knew of the Ohrs’ involvement, both Bruce and Nellie, in producing that document. They didn’t tell the court that.”

“No one has seen those 302s,” Jordan added. “No one has seen those. We want those made available as well.”