‘Pussy Hat’ Design Withdrawn After Activists Insist Some Women Have Penises

Women, wearing the so-called Pussy Hat, pose for a selfie during a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Copenhagen, Denmark on March 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Scanpix Denmark / Nikolai Linares / Denmark OUT (Photo credit should read NIKOLAI LINARES/AFP/Getty Images)
NIKOLAI LINARES/AFP/Getty

An Irish woman has withdrawn the “pussy hat” knitting pattern which she had posted online as a service to fellow female protesters preparing for President Trump’s visit to Ireland in November: woke activists had pointed out to her that some women have penises, not vaginas.

Katherine’s noble, thoughtful, caring decision has been respected by some:

But not, unfortunately, by everyone.

 

