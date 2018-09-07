Watch: ‘I Did Not Write the Op-Ed’ — Kellyanne Conway Mobbed by Reporters

White House counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, denied Friday she was the author of the anonymous “deep state” op-ed published by the New York Times.

“I did not write the op-ed,” she told reporters at the Capitol. “Everything I think I have the courage to say publicly.”

Conway commented on the issue as she attended an event with “Angel Moms,” parents of children killed by illegal immigrants. She was immediately swarmed by reporters with cameras with questions about the op-ed.

She said that if people in the administration did not believe in the president’s leadership and agenda, they should resign.

“There’s so many people that would like to serve this administration and help push his agenda forward,” Conway said as she got into her waiting SUV.

She left the press with a parting shot at their obsession with the op-ed.

“I’m just surprised that since you all love accountability and transparency and accuracy so much, that you would give so much authority to all this,” she said.

Morning Joe panelists speculated on Friday without evidence that Conway was the author of the op-ed and was trying to frame Pence.