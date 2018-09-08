Grocery Store Employee Accused of Eating $9,000 Worth of Deli Meat

A grocery store employee with an appetite for deli meat was accused of eating more than $9,000 worth of an Ohio supermarket’s supply of cold cuts.

A loss prevention manager for the Giant Eagle grocery store in Lawrence Township, Ohio, told the Canton Repository on Friday the employee allegedly stole $9,200 worth of meat by eating three to five slices of ham and salami a day for eight years.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Hale said the employee in question admitted to the theft Friday and is cooperating with authorities.

But the sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday that authorities have not arrested or filed charges against the employee.

“While our office did take a report of the issue as requested by the store, no determination of charges has been made,” the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

This is not the first time a grocery store employee has been accused of pulling off a meat heist. Police arrested a Delaware man in 2014 for allegedly pilfering 72 pounds of frozen poultry and stashing it at a nearby day care.