WATCH: Police Shoot Through Glass, Kill Cincinnati Bank Gunman

Body cam video from the Cincinnati Police Department shows officers flanking the gunman at Fifth Third Bank and shooting him through a window.

On September 6 Breitbart News reported that two people were injured and three were killed when Omar Perez pulled a handgun and opened fire in the bank’s lobby.

Body cam footage of the police response shows officers, with handguns drawn, moving around the perimeter of the bank, searching for an entry point. As they move, Perez gives away his position by opening fire, and the officers fire numerous rounds through a large glass wall, killing Perez.



Breitbart News also reported that Fifth Third Bank was a gun-free zone. As in Jacksonville, Florida (August 26, 2018), Parkland high school (February 14, 2018), Orlando Pulse (June 12, 2016), Sandy Hook Elementary (December 14, 2012), Aurora movie theater (July 20, 2012), and many other venues of public attack, the customers in Fifth Third Bank could not shoot back.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.