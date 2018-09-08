Woman Seriously Injured After Confusing Stick of Dynamite for Candle

A Connecticut woman suffered serious injuries Thursday night after she mistakenly lit a stick of dynamite thinking it was a candle during a power outage.

Authorities said the 30-year-old mother of two got involved in the “tragic accident” when her family’s Bridgeport home lost power during a thunderstorm Thursday night and she “attempted to light” what she believed were candles in the basement left behind by the previous residents, CBS Boston reported.

The family attempted to purchase emergency lighting at a Home Depot store, but discovered the store had closed. Out of desperation, they decided to rummage through their basement to find candles that would provide light.

But when the woman lit one of the “candles,” she accidentally ignited a quarter stick of dynamite and caused it to explode in her hand.

“She attempted to light one of what she thought was the candle and turned out to be a quarter stick of dynamite,” police said.

Authorities say the woman suffered severe injuries to her hand and face and could lose several fingers as a result of her injuries.

All family members were home at the time of the incident, but no other injuries had been reported. WABC reported that the force of the explosion was strong enough to blow out one of the windows inside the home.

Bridgeport Fire Department officials and Connecticut State Police searched the home for other explosives and removed another dynamite device. State police officers later disposed of the device.

Connecticut law prohibits the possession of fireworks or dynamite, but authorities say they are not filing charges against the family.