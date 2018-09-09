Donald Trump Trolls Barack Obama with Old Jimmy Kimmel Clip

President Donald Trump poked some fun at Barack Obama after the former president broke his silence to criticize the direction of the United States in his absence.

Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino shared a video of Obama reading a “mean tweet” on Jimmy Kimmel’s show in 2016 joking that Donald Trump would never be president.

The video then features highlight clips of Trump winning the majority of critical states in the 2016 election, soundly beating Obama’s former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump retweeted the video which reached over half a million views in just a few hours.

Trump also quoted comments that Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz made about Obama’s recent speech.

“Barack Obama talked a lot about hope, but Donald Trump delivered the American Dream. All the economic indicators, what’s happening overseas, Donald Trump has proven to be far more successful than Barack Obama. President Trump is delivering the American Dream,” Chaffetz said on Fox News.