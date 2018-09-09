Illegal Alien Accused of Raping, Trafficking Girl in Louisiana

A Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally has been arrested Thursday night in Louisiana for allegedly raping and trafficking an underage girl.

Nicolas Asig, 31, of Farmerville, is facing charges of human trafficking, second-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and is being held in the Union Parish Detention Center on $1.2 million bond, WVUE reported.

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police received a tip on Thursday about a potential victim of human trafficking.

Officials investigated and were able to safely rescue the victim, a female juvenile from Guatemala who was also in the U.S. illegally, and arrest Asig, KLFY reported.

It is unclear whether U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had placed a detainer on Asig after his arrest, but officials from Homeland Security Investigations were involved in Asig’s arrest.

Police said they are urging anyone with information about potential instances of human trafficking to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.