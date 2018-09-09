Levi Strauss Joins Forces with Michael Bloomberg Gun Control Push

Levi Strauss is teaming up with Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety in a bid to secure more U.S. gun control.

On September 4, 2018, Breitbart News reported Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh’s announcement that the company was undertaking a one million dollar gun control campaign. Bergh’s goals include outlawing private gun sales in America, also mass public attackers acquire their guns at retail, via background checks, nearly 100 percent of the time.

In other words, a ban on private sales would do next to nothing to end public attacks in gun-free zones.

The NRA-ILA reports that Levi’s gun control support also includes working side-by-side with Bloomberg’s gun control group under the auspices of Everytown Business Leaders for Gun Safety. Levi’s is also working with Giffords, the namesake of gun control proponent Gabby Giffords.

Gabby Giffords rose to gun control prominence pushing background checks as a solution to gun crime after a man passed a background check, acquired a handgun, and attacked her with it on January 8, 2011.

The NRA-ILA explains that Levi Strauss began taking small steps toward a broader gun control in the late 1990s. In 1999, the jeans maker “gave $100,000 to gun control group PAX, followed by a $250,000 donation in 2000 and another $100,000 in 2001.”

PAX was founded by Dan Gross, president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

