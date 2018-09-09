New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says President Trump must follow through on his promise to bring American troops home, telling him to take them out of the Middle East and place them on the United States-Mexico border.

During an interview with talk radio host Joe Pags, Coulter called on Trump to bring American men and women home from Afghanistan and put them on the southern border to defend the country from mass illegal immigration.

“He hasn’t brought the troops home and did you see we had more troops die Afghanistan just a few days ago,” Coulter said. “What on earth? Why… bring them home and put them on the border.”

Coulter pushed back against the assertion that Trump does not have the power to build a wall—as he promised—on the U.S.-Mexico border:

He’s Commander-in-Chief, he can pull out his pocket Constitution and show it to anyone who challenges him. He has the entire Department of Defense budget, he has the entire Homeland Security. His job is to defend the borders the same way he can stage an attack. [Emphasis added] If we were attacked, he doesn’t need to wait for Congress. We’re under attack. [Emphasis added] I don’t care if he has Boeing build the wall if he’s so committed to the Military Industrial Complex. But we got to have a wall and he ran on building a wall and I knew he’d do this. [Emphasis added]

This week, Breitbart News reported how more American troops were killed in Afghanistan after President George W. Bush’s administration decided to invade the country nearly two decades ago.

Nearly 2,400 American troops have been killed in the war in Afghanistan while close to 4,500 Americans have been killed in the Iraq War since 2003.

Coulter’s new book, Resistance is Futile! How the Trump-Hating Left Lost Its Collective Mind, is now available on Amazon.