Angel Moms Mary Ann Mendoza and Vicki Lyon say they are fed up with the lack of progress to stop illegal immigration, telling SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily that Americans are “tired of being collateral damage” for open borders.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, Mendoza—whose 32-year-old son, police officer Brandon Mendoza, was killed by a drunk illegal alien in Mesa, Arizona—spoke directly to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Mendoza said:

You need to start taking Americans’ safety very seriously. We’re fed up. We’re tired of being collateral damage to your agenda. Do something. [Emphasis added]

Lyon told her own story of how her daughter, Nikki, was killed by an illegal alien in a car crash in 2001.

Lyon said her daughter was driving in her car with her two children—four-years-old and 14-months old at the time—when an illegal alien hit her head on while driving on the wrong side of the road.

“He literally ran over her body and crushed her,” Lyon said.

Her four-year-old granddaughter was also killed on the scene until emergency paramedics revived her after airlifting the family to the hospital. The 14-month-old baby only sustained bruises.

Meanwhile, the illegal alien that killed Nikki and left Lyon’s grandchildren motherless was found to have driven on the wrong side of the road at least five previous times but was never deported. The illegal alien eventually escaped justice and has not been found since.

“We don’t know where he is, he’s a fugitive,” Lyon said.

Lyon said she wants Americans to become passionate about the issue of ending illegal immigration, saying that her experience of losing her daughter and her grandchildren losing their mother can happen to anyone.

“I would like for everyone to really look at this issue, see the grief, see the gut-wrenching pain that it causes and help us,” Lyon said. “Get out and fight and become aware of this issue. It’s not just us, it could be you tomorrow.”