Angel Moms Mary Ann Mendoza and Vicki Lyon called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) lack of pushing President Trump’s pro-American immigration agenda through the Senate, telling him to “get off your duff” and take illegal immigration “seriously.”

Mendoza — whose 32-year-old son, police officer Brandon Mendoza, was killed by a drunk illegal alien in Mesa, Arizona — told SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily that McConnell needed to push through not only border wall funding, but also legislation to ban sanctuary cities across the United States.

Mendoza told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow:

I’m disappointed because for the first time we had a Republican president, we had control of the House and Senate, and I felt like big things were going to happen. Obviously, our president is accomplishing big things. Congressman Andy Biggs from Arizona has put forward a Secure Border Act. I’m urging all members of Congress to please, look at that thing, get it passed in the Congress, get it on to the Senate. [Emphasis added] The problem is, we have Mitch McConnell in the Senate, who has allowed Kate’s Law and No Sanctuary for Criminals Act to sit on his desk for over a year. Which, I’m very, very, very disappointed in him. And Mitch, if you’re listening, you need to get off your duff and you need to get those bills to the Senate floor. You need to start taking Americans’ safety very seriously. We’re fed up. We’re tired of being collateral damage to your agenda. Do something. [Emphasis added]

Lyon, whose daughter Nikki was killed by a fugitive illegal alien in 2001, echoed that call for action on immigration.

“Do something. Get off your duff and do something,” Lyon said. “I believe in the wall. I believe in E-Verify.”

Lyon said that on a recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, she was appalled to “see how easy it is for them to come across” into the country illegally.

Since Trump was inaugurated, the GOP-controlled Congress has failed to secure the $25 billion in border wall funding that is needed to fully finance the infrastructure project. Likewise, Trump’s pro-American immigration agenda—which includes reducing legal immigration levels and mandating E-Verify—has been passed on by the GOP to instead push a tax cuts agenda.

Listen to the full interview here:

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.