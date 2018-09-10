The pro-mass immigration, GOP megadonor, billionaire Koch brothers are forming a new super PAC ahead of the 2018 midterm elections to back politicians who support their agenda of open borders, amnesty, and endless free trade.

The Kochs’ network of PACs and organizations will join together to elect candidates that fit their economic libertarian agenda, which stands in stark opposition to President Trump’s protective tariffs, border wall, and agenda to raise U.S. wages by reducing legal immigration levels.

The Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Action PAC will join forces with the Kochs’ amnesty-pushing Libre Action PAC and Concerned Veterans for America Action to promote the billionaires’ agenda.

Before and during Trump’s presidency, the billionaire Koch brothers have been threatening GOP lawmakers who support the populist-nationalist agenda of the president. In July, during a conference of billionaire donors, Koch organization leaders said they would oppose Republicans that do not fall in line with their economic libertarian worldview.

Days before the Koch donor conference, Daniel Garza, the president of the Kochs’ amnesty arm known as Libre Initiative, told the media that reducing any legal immigration to the U.S. — where more than 1.5 million foreign nationals are admitted every year — is “unacceptable” and that the organization would not support lawmakers who seek immigration controls.

Billionaire Koch Brothers Ignore GOP Midterm Voters: ‘Unacceptable’ to Reduce Immigrationhttps://t.co/Nbit3CjzDj — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 26, 2018

That same month, billionaire Charles Koch called Trump’s tariffs on imported Chinese products “ridiculous” and said they were “unfair” to foreigners.

“Yeah, it’s unfair. It’s unfair to their people,” Koch claimed of the foreign countries and foreign workers who have been hit with Trump’s tariffs.

Trump’s tariffs, as Breitbart News reported, have created more than 11,000 American jobs in the economy in the last six months, according to research by the Coalition for a Prosperous America. This means that there are 20 times as many American jobs that have been created thanks to Trump’s tariffs on imported foreign goods than jobs that have been lost.

In May, the Koch brothers solidified their commitment to open borders by sending out “Thank you” ads for Democrats who voted for amnesty for millions of illegal aliens, as Breitbart News reported.

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through Koch-supported chain migration. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.