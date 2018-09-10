Donald Trump Campaign Cancels Mississippi Rally Due to Hurricane Florence

President Donald Trump’s planned campaign rally in Mississippi has been canceled, the campaign announced on Monday, in anticipation of Hurricane Florence hitting the United States.

“Regrettably, we must cancel the planned Make America Great Again rally in Jackson, Mississippi this Friday,” Chief Operating Officer of Trump’s campaign Michael Glassner said in a release on Monday. “With Hurricane Florence on its way, we determined that this is the safest decision.”

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to succeed Thad Cochran, agreed with Trump’s decision.

“Cindy is honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and support in this year’s election,” she said in a statement. “However, as our neighbors on the East Coast prepare for Hurricane Florence’s landfall, we agree with the decision to cancel this Friday’s rally.

Hyde-Smith is running to win the election for Cochran’s former seat in November.

The president commented on the approaching storm on Monday afternoon after the National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to a Category 4 level.

“The storm looks very bad!” he wrote on Twitter. “Please take all necessary precautions. We have already began mobilizing our assets to respond accordingly, and we are here for you!”