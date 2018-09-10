Donald Trump Plans Visit to Flight 93 Memorial for 9/11 Tribute

President Donald Trump will travel to Pennsylvania on Tuesday for a special tribute to the Americans who died aboard Flight 93 on September 11, 2001.

Trump will deliver remarks at the Tower of Voices, a new 93-foot tower featuring a wind chime for each of the 40 Americans who died aboard the hijacked flight which crash-landed into a Pennsylvania field.

“We are honored that President Trump will be in attendance on September 11, representing our country to honor our 40 heroes,” Families of Flight 93 president Gordon Felt said to WJAC News.

The tower was dedicated on Sunday.

This is Trump’s first visit to the Flight 93 memorial for the anniversary of 9/11. Traditionally, American presidents memorialize 9/11 by delivering remarks at a Pentagon memorial ceremony.

In 2014, President Obama attended the dedication of the 9/11 memorial in New York City.