Donald Trump Trolls Barack Obama: ‘I Guess I Have a Magic Wand’ for Booming Economy

President Donald Trump mocked an old quote from former President Barack Obama on Monday, joking that he must have found a “magic wand” for economic growth.

“I guess I have a magic wand,” Trump said, pointing to 4.2 percent GDP growth in the last quarter. “We will do MUCH better than this! We have just begun.”

Trump mistakenly said that Obama’s “magic wand” quote was about GDP growth, but it was actually about lost jobs.

“Some of those jobs of the past are just not going to come back,” Obama said, during a town hall in June 2016 criticizing Trump’s campaign.

“He just says, ‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, what, how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have?” he asked. “And usually the answer is, he doesn’t have an answer.”