Donald Trump Warns North and South Carolina Residents About Hurricane Florence

President Donald Trump issued a warning to residents of North and South Carolina on Monday, warning them about the looming hurricane off the East Coast.

“To the incredible citizens of North Carolina, South Carolina, and the entire East Coast – the storm looks very bad!” he wrote on Twitter. “Please take all necessary precautions. We have already began mobilizing our assets to respond accordingly, and we are here for you!”

Hurricane Florence was upgraded to a Category 4 storm by the National Hurricane Center on Monday and currently has 130 mph winds.

The storm is projected to hit land on the coasts of North and South Carolina on Thursday night.

“We encourage anyone in the path of these storms to prepare themselves and to heed the warnings of State and Local officials. The Federal Government is closely monitoring and ready to assist,” Trump said. “We are with you!”