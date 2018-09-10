Report: DeSantis to ‘Immediately’ Resign from Congress to Focus on FL Gubernatorial Campaign

Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, right, waves to supporters with his wife, Casey, at an election party after winning the Republican primary, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will reportedly resign from his post as the representative for Florida’s 6th congressional district to focus on his gubernatorial campaign.

According to the Associated Press’ Gary Fineout, DeSantis made House Speaker Paul Ryan aware of his intentions to resign this morning.

Fineout also reported DeSantis told Ryan letter that it would be “inappropriate” to receive a salary given he would “likely miss the vast majority of our remaining session days.”

DeSantis faces Tallahassee, FL Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Sunshine State’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, in the November 6 election for Florida governor.

