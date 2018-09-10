Report: DeSantis to ‘Immediately’ Resign from Congress to Focus on FL Gubernatorial Campaign

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will reportedly resign from his post as the representative for Florida’s 6th congressional district to focus on his gubernatorial campaign.

According to the Associated Press’ Gary Fineout, DeSantis made House Speaker Paul Ryan aware of his intentions to resign this morning.

.@RonDeSantisFL is resigning from Congress immediately to focus on his campaign for Florida governor. He told Speaker Paul Ryan this morning. DeSantis is locked in tight battle with @AndrewGillum — Gary Fineout (@fineout) September 10, 2018

Fineout also reported DeSantis told Ryan letter that it would be “inappropriate” to receive a salary given he would “likely miss the vast majority of our remaining session days.”

In his letter to Speaker Ryan, @RonDeSantisFL said it would be "inappropriate" to receive a salary since he will "likely miss the vast majority of our remaining session days." — Gary Fineout (@fineout) September 10, 2018

DeSantis faces Tallahassee, FL Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Sunshine State’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, in the November 6 election for Florida governor.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor